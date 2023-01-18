Awogu, APGA Reps. candidate, backs Soludo on political solution to insecurity in Southeast 

By Chimezie Anaso

Mr Arinzechukwu Awogu, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Ogbaru Federal Constituency in Anambra, has said Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s call for non-kinetic approach to solving the security challenges in the Southeast is in order.

Awogu, former chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area, said this in Awka.

The News Aency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Soludo, on Jan. 14, called on the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a viable option for lasting solution to the insecurity in the area.

Awogu said that in searching for a solution to a problem, the remote and immediate causes of the problem were important factors and should be seen as the starting point of its solution.

He called on Igbo people and those genuinely yearning for return of peace to the Southeast to support Soludo’s efforts at securing the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Having become clear that the root of the insecurity festering in the Southeast region is tied to the arrest and continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, his release becomes a critical consideration in bringing to an end the spate of insecurity in the region”.

“I want to commend Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for recognising the centrality of Nnamdi Kanu’s presence in the dialogue with some aggrieved Igbo youths as a panacea to achieving the return of security and bringing to an end, the orgy of bloodletting in the region,” he said.

Awogu called for the cessation of all forms of hostilities by all aggrieved groups across the Southeast as a mark of acceptance of the fresh move to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu as championed by Soludo.

The politician and human rights activist said violence did nobody any good and all parties involved should embrace dialogue in the interest of economic prosperity and future of the people. (NAN)