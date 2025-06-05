‎AWCN Hosts Sixth  Edition of Nigerian  Civil War Symposium, Obasanjo, COAS, Scholars Revisit History

‎



‎The Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, hosted the Sixth Edition of its Annual Nigerian Civil War Symposium at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai Auditorium in Asokoro, Abuja. Themed *“The Role of Disinformation in the Nigerian Civil War,”* the symposium provided a strategic forum for reflection on the past conflict and drew connections to contemporary security challenges.



‎The event was graced by former President and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, who served as the Special Guest of Honour (SGOH). In his keynote address, Chief Obasanjo emphasized the importance of history in national development and security architecture. He described disinformation as a powerful tool used during the Civil War and cautioned that similar tactics are now being used by insurgent groups in asymmetric conflicts across Nigeria.



‎*“By understanding the past, we can better navigate the present and build a more equitable future,”* he said, encouraging participants of the AWCN Course 9/2025 to draw deeply from the lessons being discussed.



‎The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen OO Oluyede, who was represented at the event by Major General PE Eromosele, delivered the closing remarks. He commended the AWCN for organizing the symposium and described it as a vital platform for nurturing intellectual capacity within the military. He praised the theme’s relevance to current operations and reiterated the Army’s commitment to building a combat-ready force guided by sound leadership and informed strategy.



‎Earlier, the Commandant AWCN, Major General UM Alkali, welcomed guests and participants, stressing the importance of the symposium in enhancing the intellectual and leadership capacity of officers undergoing the AWCN Course 9/2025.



‎General Alkali said the College deliberately included the study of the Civil War in its curriculum to help participants dissect and draw practical lessons from historical campaigns. He emphasized that the theme aligns with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy aimed at building a combat-ready and professional force capable of delivering on its constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.



‎*“This symposium allows us to analyze past military operations at strategic, operational, and tactical levels. By understanding how disinformation shaped the Nigerian Civil War, we are better equipped to manage the information space in today’s battles,”* the Commandant stated.



‎The guest lecturer, Professor CBN Ogbogbo, a renowned historian, delivered an in-depth lecture on the theme of the symposium. He dissected the role of propaganda, media manipulation, and false narratives during the conflict, illustrating how misinformation shaped public perception and policy decisions during the war.



‎The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, Brigadier General OI Odigie, who expressed gratitude to all guests, participants, and contributors. He particularly thanked Chief Obasanjo, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen OO Oluyede (ably represented), and Professor Ogbogbo for their invaluable insights.



‎Highlights of the event included the presentation of souvenirs to the SGOH, and other dignitaries, as well as a group photograph. The symposium stands as a cornerstone of AWCN’s commitment to developing intellectually grounded, operationally capable, and strategically conscious military leaders, in line with the transformation agenda of the Nigerian Army.



