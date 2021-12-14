Awareness creation key to successful COVID-19 vaccination – CSOs

Mr Jinjiri Garba, Chairman, Bauchi State Network for Civil Society Organisation has advocated for awareness creation activities to mobilise participation in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

Jinjiri told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi, that such sensitisation activities would correct myths and misconceptions on the vaccine and encourage more people to willingly take the jab.

“Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination infringes on rights of the citizens, however, comprehensive sensitisation is the best way to encourage and mobilise people to get vaccinated,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Danjuma Saleh, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bauchi State Council, described civil servants as role model in the society.

Saleh said that civil servants had a great role to play in the fight against the pandemic, adding that adequate information would enable them to contribute towards successful campaign against the disease.

“The government should intensify enlightenment campaign to educate civil servants on the disease to stem spread of the pandemic, ” he said.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Secretary, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said the Agency had deployed 78 personel to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to sensitise civil servants on the vaccine.

“The agency wrote to various MDAs and extended our campaign to their respective offices.

“We sensitised them on the first and second doses of the vaccine to ensure that they are abreast with all information from experts,” he said.

Muhammad said that a high number of civil servants had been vaccinated in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...