Award-winning company wants end to brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector

The Managing Director of JNC International, Mrs Clare Omatseye, says the biomedical equipment solutions company intends to stem the tide of medical tourism and brain drain affecting the Nigerian health system.

Omatseye said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, on JNC International’s winning of the Biomedical Engineering Service Company Award for 2021 at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) 2021.

She said, “This award is dedicated to the patients in our country and incredible clients over the past 17 years.

“We will invest more in the healthcare space, continue to make a difference and improve clinical training, so clients can get return on their investment.

“As a proudly Nigerian company, we are prepared to stop medical tourism and brain drain in the Nigerian health system.”

NHEA is an initiative of Global Health Project and Resources in Partnership with Anadach group.

The award is designed to celebrate distinguished personalities and organizations who have contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigerian health sector.

The recognition aims to stimulate quality improvement and innovation in the Nigerian health sector leading to improved service delivery and management of key health issues, among others.

Omatseye said that her company’s focus was on patients and clients, which motivated it to provide the best biomedical equipment to the healthcare system in the country.

“We all know that healthcare system is still struggling and access to the system is a bit challenged.

“Nigeria healthcare system being challenged motivates us to provide quality medical solutions by the commitment of my team all the time.

“The company has 25 Nigerian engineers who look after the medical equipment, by installing and doing service agreements,” Omatseye said.

She said that getting the award was amazing because they had been getting the recognition for the past five years in a row for being the best biomedical engineering company in Nigeria.

JNC International is a leading Turnkey Medical Equipment Services and Solutions Company in Nigeria, active for more than 15 years and based in Lagos. (NAN)

