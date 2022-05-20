Award-winning actress appointed as UNICEF national ambassador in Bangladesh and

Bangladeshi National Film award-winning actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim has been appointed as the newest National Ambassador for the UN agency for children in Bangladesh.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in a programme in Dhaka, made the announcement, saying Mim joins prominent personalities around the world who used their voice and prominence to advocate for the rights of children.“Across our country, UNICEF is there with us to protect children and their right to education, health and a bright future.“I have long admired UNICEF’s work for children.“

It is an honour for me to be part of that cause, for every child,” said Mim at the programme.According to UNICEF, Mim has established herself as an inspiring advocate for women’s rights and a leading voice against violence in her professional life.

It added that since the start of the pandemic, she had joined the chorus of voices around the world, highlighting the critical role of vaccines in saving lives, and the need for greater investment in immunization services. (Xinhua/NAN)

