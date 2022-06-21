Avoid spread of fake news on social media – NYSC warns corps members

The Director- General, National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fadah has warned corps members against using social media to spread fake news capable of fuelling hatred.

He stated this during the swearing-in of the 2022 Batch “B” Stream 1 corps members at the Gen. Yakubu Gowon Orientation Camp, on Tuesday in Dutse, Jigawa.

Represented by the State Coordinator, NYSC, Hajiya Aishatu Adamu, Fadah said the corps members should instead utilise the social media to promote national unity and development

.

While urging the corps members to shun cultism, drug abuse and social vices, Fadah advised them to be security conscious and report suspicious characters or activities around them to the appropriate authorities.

The NYSC boss enjoined the corps members to avail themselves opportunities for self-employment offered by the scheme through its Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

“I will like to remind you that white-collar jobs are not readily available, therefore, I urge you to take advantage of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the SAED program,” he said.

Accordingto him, the Corps member are expected to choose from any of the skills and make themselves available for the training which starts from the orientation camp.

Fadah said the scheme would continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the SAED programme.

He further urged the corps members to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing, wearing of face mask and hand washing.

“You are to equally avail yourselves of the COVID-19 vaccination that will be administered on camp if you have not done so,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,600 corps members were inducted at the event for the compulsory one-year national service year in the state. (NAN)

