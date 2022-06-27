Avoid shortcut to success, NYSC DG advises Corps Members

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has advised Corps Members to be patience, hardworking and embrace dignity of labour which he described as the hallmark of a successful leader.

Fadah said their potentials as graduates of different courses have placed them on the ladder of success, but they need to be disciplined because impatience could jeopardise their future ambitions.

The DG stated this today while addressing Corps Members during his visit to NYSC Kwara State Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the State.

“Please be patient and avoid any form of shortcut to success. NYSC has no place for fraud, cybercrime, drug abuse and other forms of social vices. Anyone that is caught violating NYSC laws would be sanctioned appropriately”, he said.

Speaking further, Fadah urged the Corps Members to be conscious of their security, during and even after their service year, adding that he would ensure the safety of all Corps Members.

The Director General also admonished the Corps Members to obey the rules and regulations in their respective places of Primary assignments.

He urged them to be patriotic and contribute their quota to National development as good ambassadors of their families, states, alma mater and the NYSC Scheme.

