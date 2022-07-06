Avoid rendering trouble-prone help, Makinde advises police recruits

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has warned the 344 newly recruited Police Constables not to render assistance that could land them in trouble.

Makinde gave the warning on Wednesday at the Passing-out Parade of the 2020 Batch of Police Recruit Constables at the Police Training School, Eleyele, Ibadan, .

The governor, represented by his Executive Assistant on Security, Retired Commissioner of Police, Olukoya Sunday, urged them not to render help that could lead them into trouble.

He urged the new constables to allow suspects to be charged to court and let the court determine whether such person was guilty or not.

“Don’t take law into your hands, because you are not law officers, but custodian of the law.

“You are to enforce the law; your duty is to ensure that good people of Oyo State sleep with their eyes closed,” he said.

Makinde, also advised them to shun corruption, work with the fear of God and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as well respect the rights of the people.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, called on the graduating recruit constables to consider themselves as lucky few worthy in character, learning physical and mental fitness to serve Nigeria.

Baba, represented by Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Adeyinka Adeleke, in charge of Zone II, said the new recruits would be posted back to their local government areas to futher deepen the Community Policing Strategy of the Federal Government.

According to him, the bedrock of policing is discipline and best form of discipline is self-discipline, saying that the constables must be disciplined.

He reminded the new recruits that they have a promising and bright career ahead of them, saying that how they would go on the career depend on the quality of their characters, discipline and professionalism.

Baba commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his constant commitment to reposition the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the strides toward stabilising the internal security order.

The IGP appreciated the Minister of Police Affairs; Chairman Police Service Commission and others for their contributions and supports throughout the recruitment and training process.

The occasion witnessed presentation of awards to outstanding recruit Constables, inspection of parade and match past parade. (NAN)

