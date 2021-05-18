Avoid past mistakes with sale of GenCos, group advises FG

May 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 A group, the All Electricity Consumers Protection Forum (AECPF), has advised the Federal Government to avoid  mistakes of the past in its plan to sell five power Generation Companies (GenCos) to investors.

Mr Adeola Samuel-Ilori, Coordinator, AECPF, gave the advice in an interview the News of (NAN) in .

NAN reports Bureau of Public Enterprises () had recently called for investors to acquire 100 per cent stake in the GenCos which are part of the Integrated Power Project (NIPP).

The NIPP projects being considered for sale are: Geregu Generation Company Ltd. installed at ISO condition of 506 Megawatts (MW); Benin (Ihovbor) Generation Company Ltd. 507 MW and Calabar Generation Ltd. 634MW.

Others are Omotosho Generation Ltd. 513MW and Olorunsogo Generation Company Ltd. 754MW.

Samuel-Ilori noted that while the had directed that bidders must have prior experience in power generation, the government must,  however, ensure that they adhered to the requirements.

“We don’t want it to be mere rhetorics as we have seen in the sales of critical assets in the past; particularly in the same .

“For us, as electricity consumer group, we can only support the sale of these power plants to investors that have both technical and financial competence.

“Anything short of that not be good for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and further put more electricity consumers in darkness,” he said.

Samuel-Ilori also advised the government to review the privatisation processes of the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) for failing to achieve the desired objectives.

He said lack of investments in infrastructure across the electricity value chain was responsible for the problems bedeviling the .

“For a country of almost 200 million people, we have been hovering at about 5,000MW for years despite the privatisation of the sector.

“We believe is the time for government to look at the whole processes to find a lasting solution to these challenges,” Samuel-Ilori said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,