Avoid inflammatory utterances, Orji Kalu tells politicians

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has appealed to politicians to avoid inflammatory utterances that are capable of heating the polity.

Kalu made the appeal in his goodwill message issued on Saturday in Abuja to commemorate the 2022 Christmas celebration.

The former governor of Abia also called on Christians to embrace the exemplary life of Jesus Christ and teachings of the holy Bible in their daily endeavours.

According to him, politicians and the electorate must adhere to the tenets of democracy before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

He further urged Nigerians to demonstrate love, piety, patriotism, forgiveness, brotherhood and selflessness in their pursuits, adding that the country is better off as a united and indivisible entity.

“As we mark yet another Christmas in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, it is imperative to reflect on our lives as individuals and as a nation.

“We must exhibit the exemplary qualities of Jesus Christ and uphold the teachings of the holy Bible in our endeavours.

“The season should be dedicated to prayers for the nation and her leadership.

“Leaders must strive to live up to expectations of the people.

“Public offices at all levels should be seen as a clarion call to serve and not for self-aggrandizement and as such political office holders must be held accountable for their actions,” Kalu said.

While reiterating his commitment to the discharge of his legislative duties and responsibilities, Kalu promised to sustain his good works to make life meaningful for the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu, who is representing Abia North Senatorial District, recently emerged 2022 Best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects in the Leadership Excellence Awards. (NAN)