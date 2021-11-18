Avoid greedy politician if you must succeed, ex-PSC boss tells Soludo

Former chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Simon Okeke, has advised Anambra Governor–elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, to avoid greedy politicians if he wants to prove his governance ability and capability.

Okeke gave the advice during a press briefing in his country home, Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

He said that these avaricious politicians can frustrate any administration, and are capable to stop any government from fulfilling election promises to the people.

Okeke said that Soludo should learn from former governors in the country who failed by reason of listening to covetous politicians, who pose as godfathers as well as friends or relatives.

He said that Soludo have no reason to fail. He should be seen as flourished by shunning greedy politicians or relatives that would come as detractors.

“Soludo must be wary of rapacious politicians who would be hovering around him, and advising him to share the money meant for the development of the state, he must learn how to say no to such advisers.

“The governor-elect has the capacity to take Anambra to the next level, giving his knowledge, antecedents and vast connection, therefore no excuse of failure should come from him.

“For the little time I interacted with him, I found in him a person who has the capacity to turn the fortunes of the state for the better,” Okeke said.

He said that Anambra electorate voted for Soludo because he promised that with his international connection it will make the light of the state to shine better, and to leave the state better than it is presently.

“We all believed him because of the legacy he left at the banking sector, when he was Central Bank of Nigerian governor.

“Citizens of Anambra hold him to very high esteem, and that was why he received massive support during the governorship election. He must not betray this confidence,” he added.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to review its stand on the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and address assumed injustice which led to their agitations.

He said that agitations by IPOB arose from felt marginalisation, inequality and lack of a level-playing ground for all to operate and noted that where there are no justice, agitations will continue to reign.

“I believe strongly that if adequate attention is given to their cause and equity assumed, the agitations will die down,” he said.

Okeke also urged the government to ensure equality and equity in leadership of the country at the centre and address the issue as it is one of the agitations that has kept the country divided.

He said that since inception of the country, Nigeria has not elected a president of the South East extraction. While all other geographical-political zones have had their own fair shares.

Okeke said that the region has people, who if given the opportunity to become president, can turn the fortunes of the country around.

He noted that the continued deprivation of the region the opportunity to produce president does not, in any way, show justice, equity and fair play,” he said.

“Igbo people of the South East extraction have sound materials for president, and urged Nigerians to give the South East the opportunity to serve the country in that capacity come 2023,” he advised. (NAN)

