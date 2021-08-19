Avoid dumping refuse in drainage channels to avert flood – Sani Bello

As torrential rains continue in Niger State, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has urged people to desist from dumping refuse in drainage systems to avoid

Governor Sani Bello stated this while inspecting some in Minna Metropolis. 

He said precautions were necessary to avoid man-induced disaster. 

According to him, people should avoid dumbing dirt in drains as it is a major factor contributing to annual in the state. 

He also called on Nigerlites to avoid erecting structures on

The Governor directed the Ministry of Environment to ensure that refuse dumbed in drainage system were evacuated while calling on community members, especially the youths, to safeguard the through regular

He also directed that the Ministry of Works should assess the Fadikpe Drain channel to ascertain the immediate required in the area. 

