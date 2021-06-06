A former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has urged politicians and socio-political commentators in the country to avoid divisive politics and rather offer more constructive pieces of advice to leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bafarawa made the appeal on Sunday while addressing newsmen in Sokoto on matters affecting the country’s political development.

According to him, at a crucial period of time when Nigeria is enmeshed in various challenges, there is need for all to offer constructive advice on how best the government can move the country on.

“We should stop blaming anybody on insecurity and other challenges of our country, but ensure collective commitment and unity to address the situation.

“Our advice should be centred on offering solutions to solve the problems of insecurity as well as solution to our economic problems.

“This is so that we could douse the tensed atmosphere brought about by the present predicament of insecurity and similar problems,” he urged.

The formet governor identified agitations for enclaves and zoning of public offices, especially the position of the president, as other challenges facing the country.

“For a long time now, such agitations are getting increasingly strident, to the extent that they are causing issues and in many respects, misplacing priorities as regard to what crucially affect our dear country.

“It is high time our politicians piped down on such political issues and concentrate mainly on the issue of good governance, so that our country will eventually breathe some peace and tranquility.

“I have the hope and confidence that by the time our politicians talk less about rotational or zoning of presidency and concentrate on substantial issues affecting the country, there would be less tension and/or hypes, which may further divide the country along regional, religious and tribal lines.

“Perhaps the public would appreciate the contributions of the upper class toward solving the problems of united country,” he added.

Bafarawa further urged politicians to imbibe the culture of reducing political bickering, agitations, sounding drums of war and exhibiting primordial tendencies.

These unnecessary advocacies, he said, were clearly intended to either cause mischief or tear the country into pieces.

“The idea of having peace and peaceful existence in Nigeria should be our watchword,” he said. (NAN)

