Avoid dissemination of classified information – COAS charges army clerks

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, on Tuesday charged Nigerian Army (NA) chief clerks to avoid contravening the Official Secret Act.

Yahaya said on Tuesday that the chief clerks should rather exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He gave charge at a three-day Nigerian Army Chief Clerks’ Convention with theme: “Enhancing Professionalism and Responsiveness in NA Chief Clerks For Optimal Performance”.

The event held at the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Abalti Barracks, Lagos State.

Yahaya was represented by the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Logistics, Lagos State, Maj.-Gen. Martins Enendu.

The COAS charged the clerks to desist from fraudulent practices such as falsification of documents, non-rendition of returns, unauthorised publications and dissemination of classified information.

He said that such unpatriotic acts could have dire consequences on the image of the Nigerian Army.

Yahaya said that the convention would enable the clerks to develop the needed capacity for discharge of their duties as trained confidential secretaries and chief clerks of their various formations and units.

“Your role, if carried out effectively, will no doubt, contribute immensely toward the actualisation of my vision for the Nigerian Army,” he said.

According to the army chief, the vision is to have a Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned mission in a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria.

“Consequently, I strongly implore all of you to take this convention very seriously and make good use of the opportunity to enhance your professional skills,” the COAS said.

Yahaya said that the convention buttressed the value the Nigerian Army accorded its chief clerks’ role in ensuring that its units would function optimally.

“It is also expected that your actions will portray you as role models to your subordinate clerks in the branches, wings, cells or orderly rooms of your various formations, units or establishments.

“You must therefore strive to lead by example and imbibe all the core values of the NA to ensure professionalism and honesty in the discharge of your duties.

“Additionally, you must consider your service as a sacrifice for the betterment of the system especially on issues bordering on all clerical matters,” he said.

The COAS advised the clerks to take the convention serious and maximise the associated benefits so as to ensure effectiveness in accordance with the theme of the convention.

“You must endeavour to seize every opportunity to develop yourselves and acquire requisite skills so as to be prepared to surmount challenges,” he said.

Yahaya noted that there were challenges associated with the modernisation and technological advancement of the society especially as regards discharge of chief clerks’ duties.

Yahaya said that the clerks should endeavour to key into using modern technology for greater effectiveness in their duties.

“To this end, you must be computer literate and proficient in the use of internet facilities and be capable of performing cloud computing and other related clerical aspects of these emerging technologies.

“It is only through such commitment, focus and dedication, that you can cope with the ongoing transformation in the NA which I desire to achieve in the attainment of my vision.

“It is therefore important that, as chief clerks, you must serve the NA with utmost honestly, sincerity and above all, with a God-fearing mindset.

“You must therefore ensure uprightness, guided by good morals and values so as to remain relevant in the effective functioning of your respective corps, formations or units.

“These attributes will no doubt assist in actualisation of the purpose of this convention,” Yahaya said.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, said that the training package for the convention was carefully selected to address contemporary clerical challenges.

“It is my humble conviction that you will leave this place better informed and equipped with the requisite knowledge to discharge your duties more professionally and efficiently.

“Therefore, I urge you all to make good use of this opportunity and learn all the rudiments of modern-day clerical work.

“The knowledge you will acquire from here will enable you function optimally in various capacities,” the GOC said.

Fejokwu said that the theme of the convention was apt and robust in the actualisation of the vision of the COAS for the Nigerian Army.

He also noted that chief clerks at all levels were very important for the day-to-day functioning of the Nigerian Army.

“The roles of chief clerks in every formation and units of the Nigerian Army cannot be over emphasised.

“Consequently, chief clerks are expected to be robust, endowed with quick thinking, analytical and armed with problem-solving skills and foresight.

“Only this way, can chief clerks contribute to the optimal functioning of formations and units in the NA,” the GOC said. (NAN)

