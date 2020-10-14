Aviation, Transportation Ministries, others make presentations at 19th virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently presiding over the 19th virtual cabinet meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ministries of Aviation, Transportation, Health, and Interior are expected to make presentations at the meeting.
NAN reports that the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are among the cabinet members attending the meeting physically at the chamber.
Others in attendance at the chamber are; the National Security Adviser to the President (NSA), retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno, Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Ma
Others include those of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and Power, Saleh Mamma.
The Head, Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other members of the cabinet are participating in the weekly council meeting from their respective offices in Abuja via video conferencing. (NAN)
