Aviation, Transportation Ministries, others make presentations at 19th virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently presiding over the 19th virtual cabinet meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ministries of Aviation, Transportation, Health, and Interior are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

NAN reports that the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are among the cabinet members attending the meeting physically at the chamber.