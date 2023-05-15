Aviation roadmap components at finishing lines — Sirika

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, on Monday in Abuja, affirmed that all aviation roadmap components were at the finishing lines.

Sirika, represented by Dr Emmanuel Meribole, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, spoke at the second edition of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) national conference.

According to him, the various foundations of the roadmap components have been solidly laid.

“Undoubtedly, we have met with lots of brickwalls and bureaucratic bottlenecks, yet we forged ahead decisively and now all the components are at the finishing lines, the foundation having been solidly laid.

“This is evident in the numerous projects embarked upon, from several runway construction and rehabilitation projects to new international terminals completed and commissioned.

“World class safety and security equipment and facilities procured and deployed to our airports, recruitment, training, and capacity building for our staff among numerous others,” Sirika said.

NAN reports that the key components of the aviation sector roadmap comprise of concession of four airports and establishment of national carrier (Nigeria Air).

Also, development of agro filled/cargo terminals and establishment of maintenance, repairs and overhaul centre.

Others are establishment of an aviation leasing company, and development of aerotropolis (Airport cities).

Also, establishment of an aerospace university and improvement in aviation safety and security through upgrades and modernisation of aviation infrastructure and facilities.

The minister said the proper documentation was ongoing to preserve the records and posterity of the modest achievements.

According to Sirika, the maiden edition of the conference was indeed a watershed for the aviation industry in Nigeria.

He said it was a veritable platform for panoramic view and incisive analysis on safety, security and infrastructural development.

Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director, FAAN, said that the primary aim of institutionalising the conference was to provide a unified platform for all industry stakeholders to come together.

Yadudu said sustainability could only be achieved through collaboration, control, communication and commitment. (NAN)