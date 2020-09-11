Aviation Portfolio: AMCON seeks license for independent entity

Share the news













The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has approached the aviation authorities in the country seeking a license for an independent entity where all of its aviation assets will be transferred and efficiently managed in a synergetic manner.

Its Head, Corporate Communications Department, Jude Nwauzor, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

AMCON said it currently had more than five airlines in its aviation portfolio among other assets that were scattered all over.

It said the proposed new entity, therefore, had nothing to do with the rebranding of any of the airlines within its portfolio, as being speculated in several online publications.

“The objective of AMCON’s intervention in the aviation sector is targeted at supporting the sector, given its importance, save thousands of jobs, make the aviation sector a catalyst for the growth of the Nigerian economy and recover the huge debt owed the corporation by these aviation entities,’’ it said.

AMCON is a body established by the Act of the National Assembly of Nigeria in July 2010 with an intended 10 years lifespan.

The concept is in consonance with the operation of the National Asset Management Agency of the Republic of Ireland and Malaysia Pengurusan Danaharta. (NAN)