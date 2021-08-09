Aviation ministry invites stakeholders for airport concession update

August 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Federal Ministry of Aviation is inviting industry stakeholders for updates on concession of four international airports.

Spokesman for ministry, Mr James Odaudu, said in a statement that forum hold via zoom on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four international airports are Mallam Aminu Kano, Murtala Muhammed, Port Harcourt and Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Odaudu explained that was in compliance with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Establishment act 2005 and the National Policy on Public Private Partnerships.

the event scheduled to hold 2p.m. prompt on Tuesday on zoom has the topic “Update on the Concession of the four International Airports and the next steps.

“A welcome address to be by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Musa Hassan, open the discussion, followed by an address by the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

“Mr Michael Ohiani, the DG, ICRC, brief the audience on Regulatory Compliance, a representative of Infrata, the transaction advisers, make a presentation,” said.

Odaudu said the public would then be allowed to ask questions and get their concerns answered.

said the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, would give the closing remarks. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,