Aviation Ministry disputes reports on Enugu airport concession

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development on Monday, in Abuja disputed online reports claiming concession of Enugu international airport had been agreed upon.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Tunde Moshood, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

According to Moshood, the online reports are utterly baseless and untrue.

“Our attention has been drawn to certain online reports/stories suggesting that a certain lengthy period of concession has been agreed upon regarding the Enugu International Airport.

“It is true that Government is considering proposals for concession of five major airports, this is a proactive measure to ensure these vital facilities meet and maintain international standards, given increasing financial demands of their operations.

“Many of our airports are presently running at a loss, so they have to be subsidised each month by the Federal Government. It is noteworthy that this initiative to concession started from previous administrations. “

He, however, said that at this stage, prospective concessionaires have indeed submitted various proposals, including different durations for the concession.

He further said that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development had not established any fixed duration.

According to him, all submitted proposals are currently undergoing thorough evaluation that will eventually be reviewed by the Infrastructural Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) before it is presented to the Minister for conveyance to FEC for approval.

“We can confirm that this review process has not been concluded.

“However, for the sake of transparency, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, directed, some months ago that the Aviation Labour Unions be included as part of the negotiating teams.

“Therefore, we must state unequivocally that the information suggesting a predetermined concession duration is false, unfounded, and intended to cause unwarranted disaffection and mistrust in this process by those with entrenched interests.

“Please be assured that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is committed to a transparent process that adheres strictly to due process, “ he said.

Moshood said thatwith the minister`s training and track record, he would not allow anything untoward to happen under his watch.

“ He has so far run the ministry in a transparent manner and will not fall into the same mistake of the past.

“We will ensure that all decisions are made in the best interest of the nation and the aviation sector. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)