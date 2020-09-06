Aviation: Lagos Government inspects facilities at MMIA, hails FAAN

Ahead of the recommencement of international flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday September 5, 2020, the Lagos State Government has expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN to restart.

According to a statement by Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs,FAAN, this disclosure was made when officials of the State Government paid a working visit to the airport to ascertain its level of preparedness.

Speaking after a comprehensive inspection of facilities, the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat who led the delegation from Lagos State Government noted that he had gone through the various measures put in place to ensure safety and security of travellers as international flight operations will recommence from tomorrow.

He added that from the departure frontage, to the check-in area, screening point, immigration area, up to the boarding gate, FAAN has fully complied with laid down protocols to ensure physical distancing by the markings on ground, proper temperature checks, hand washing/sanitizing. Even the airport conveniences have been upgraded to cater for the Post Covid-19 operational requirements.

Adding that from all they have seen, the airport is ready to recommence flight operations. He enjoined travellers and airport users to always follow instructions given by airport officials in the interest of safety.

In his brief remarks, MD FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu thanked the Lagos State Government for their continuous support and added that all that is required for the safe, secure and seamless facilitation of flight operations has been put in place already.

He noted that three flights would be landing at the Lagos International Airport tomorrow beginning with Middle East Airline at about 1500hours.