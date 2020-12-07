Aviation Day: Minister tasks stakeholders on keeping faith with FG’s roadmap

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has urged stakeholders to keep faith with the roadmap developed by the Federal Government, as the world marks the 2020 International Civil Aviation Day.

Sirika, in a statement by the ministry’s Director, Public Affairs, James Odaudu on Monday, explained that the roadmap was developed to serve as a catalyst for comprehensive overhaul of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

“This is to position the country as an air transportation hub within West and Central African sub-region.

“The roadmap includes the establishment of a national carrier, establishment of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility, the concession of some airports, establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company, amongst others,” he said.

According to him, this will lay a solid and lasting foundation for Aviation development in the country.

Sirika also assured Nigerians that the implementation of the roadmap, in line with the theme of the ICAD, remained on course and that the results would become obvious in due course.

The minister also affirmed that safety and security had remained at the centre of government policies in the sector since the inception of the current administration.

He noted that government’s efforts had been lauded by all, including the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC).

Sirika appealed to all players within the industry to join hands with the government to ensure the realisation of the lofty objectives of the roadmap for the benefit of Nigerians and all users of the nation’s airspace.

The minister reaffirmed that Nigeria’s unalloyed commitment to the ideals of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and other aviation bodies of which it was a member.

He noted that according to ICAO, after every five years, the International Civil Aviation Organisation, council established a special anniversary theme for the International Civil Aviation Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for International Civil Aviation Day 2020 is: “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”.

The council has decided to keep the same theme until the year 2023.

The International civil aviation day marks every Dec. 7, was established in 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th Anniversary activities.

The purpose of the International Civil Aviation Day is to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of states.

Others are the unique role of ICAO in helping states to cooperate and realise a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind. (NAN)