Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State says his administration looked forward to signing a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Navy.

AbdulRazaq, who stated this on Wednesday, in Ilorin, said it was to renew the partnership between the military institution and the International Aviation College, Ilorin.

According to him, the MoU the Navy signed before his assumption of office was abused.

He said that his administration was ready to right the wrongs and prevent a recurrence while various corrective measures had already been taken on the violations.

“This did not affect the Navy alone; it also affected the Air Force.

“We have since re-engaged with the Air Force; unfortunately, we have not succeeded with the Navy yet, as we look forward to a new engagement,” he said.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Naval Training Command, Rear Adm. Kamaldeen Lawal, to the governor, AbdulRazaq said his administration had been supporting the aviation school.

“This administration has been supporting the aviation school to deliver on its mandate, including bringing on board a new management and a regime of accountability as part of ongoing reforms,” he said.

AbdulRazaq said his administration would continue to support all the security agencies in the state and commended the Navy for its commitment to security of life and property.

“I want to thank the Nigerian Navy for its supportive role in the area of security and community services.

“The Nigeria Navy has done well in Kwara, I must commend it for its roles and contributions in addressing internal issues, especially in Offa/Oyun axis down to Kwara/Osun boundary,” he said.

Lawal, the Flag Officer Commander, said he was in Kwara as part of his nationwide tour of Naval training establishments, and commended the state government for its supports for the Navy.

The commander said that the Nigerian Navy was committed to the pursuit of peace and security in Nigerian territorial waters and across the country.

“It is for this reason that we are involved in several internal security operations within our host states and other parts of the nation,” he said.

Lawal also sought the support of the state government in addressing some infrastructural and logistics challenges facing the Nigerian Navy School of Health Science, Offa.(NAN)

