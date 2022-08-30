Aviation agencies urge local airlines to pay outstanding debts

By Gabriel Agbeja

Some agencies of the Federal Ministry of Aviation have called on local airlines to pay their outstanding debts for the services rendered to them.

The agencies made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at a meeting of the ministry and aviation agencies with Scheduled Airline Operators and Ground Handlers.

According to them, for the local airlines to owe such debts up till now is illegal.

Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), who appealed to the airlines to pay their debts said the airlines were currently owing N19 billion and 7.6 million dollars on ticket charges collected from passengers but refused to remit to NCAA.

Nuhu said that sanction would be taken against any defaulting airlines if they refused to pay in a month’s time.

He expressed displeasure against the letter that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) sent to the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika recently, quoting AON as demanding for a review of multiple charges of aviation agencies.

The director-general affirmed that all the charges met best practice as obtained all over the country, pointing out that many neighbouring countries even charge higher than Nigeria.

“We cannot provide services and you want the government to grant a waiver. How can the agencies manage to survive?

“NCAA sustains on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) without any money from the Federal Government.

“We have not increased our charges in 13 years. We are still collecting the same charge. So, nothing like a burden on airline operators, “ he said.

Mr Matthew Pwajok, the Acting Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), who also called on local airlines to pay their debts, said that the airlines ought to be considerate in their dealings.

According to him, the local airlines are to pay the sum of N5.73billon to NAMA as of June.

“NAMA is 100 per cent self-funded from its internally generated revenue for salaries, running cost, training and capital projects and 25 per cent of the revenue generated by the agency is deducted at source by the Federal Government.

“The agency also shares its revenue with NiMet. The revenue generated is also re-invested to fund the provision of communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management facilities and training, “ he said.

According to him, the Nigerian domestic airlines are indebted to NAMA on Terminal Navigation Charges and Enroute Navigation Charges to the tune of N5,735,123,336.89 as of June 30.

He said the domestic airlines were also indebted to NAMA on international operations to the tune of 9,086,401.78 dollars as of June 30.

Pwajok said the agency might suspend the provision of its services to any airlines still owing if they refused to pay on time.

Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), who also appealed to local airlines to pay off their debts to FAAN, said that the airlines owed FAAN N18 billion presently.

According to Yadudu, such debts will go a long way to improving the standards in the airports when paid and it will create comfort for the flying public.

FAAN boss, however, urged the AON to strengthen their collaboration with aviation agencies to collectively develop the industry.

“Sitting down to work together will rapidly help the growth of the aviation sector. No airline has ever come to FAAN and has been turned down by FAAN. We reason together.

“Collaboration is the way of the aviation industry. There is absolutely no reason to undermine one another. We need one another. We need to respect and protect each other, “ he said.

Responding, AON Vice President, Mr Allen Onyema, appealed to all domestic airlines that were indebted to any of aviation agencies to pay their debts.

Onyema, who is also the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, further pleaded with the aviation agencies to believe in airline operators as they were ready to work better with them. (NAN)

