Avert imminent crisis in Umuchukwu, community leader urges Soludo

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Umuchukwu community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra, has called on Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and security agencies to beam searchlights on the area to avert imminent crisis.

Mr Emeka Adinchzor, the President General of Umuchukwu Progressive Union, made the call while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some members of Umuchukwu community recently staged a protest in Government House, Awka, during which they brandished placards showing their grievances.

Adinchzor said that in recent months, a section of the community had resorted to using the outlawed name of the town, Nkerehi, in publications such as burial posters, banners and other public notices.

The president general said that such actions were intended to ingnite crisis if not checked.

“Before now, we used to bear the name, Nkerehi, but after a religious crusade we held in our community about 16 years ago, we resolved to change our name to Umuchukwu.

“The process eventually led the state government to conduct a referendum for us in April 2007 which resulted in the adoption of Umuchukwu as our new name.

“Regrettably, some people, in spite of the fact that Umuchukwu is already gazetted and recognised by successive administrations, still address the community as Nkerehi.

“Some write the old name in burial posters, banners and other inscriptions positioned for public viewing, and the perpetrators even go about boasting in town that nothing will happen to them,” he said.

The community leader said if urgent action was not taken by government and security agencies, the situation might snowball into full blown communal crisis.

Adinchzor told journalists that some members of the community had recently protested in government house during which the Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, received them on behalf of the governor.

“We are using this medium to appeal once again to the state government to stop listening to those calling themselves Nkerehi Community because their actions could result into crisis, if not checked,” he said.

Ezeajughi had during the protest advised the people on the need for peace in the community.

He said that some people were promoting acts capable of slowing down development in their communities and warned that government would not fold its arms and watch such people.

The cheif of staff however said the matter would be referred to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for treatme

