Average price per litre of kerosene dips slightly in December- NBS

The average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased slightly to N352.79 in December 2020 from N353.38 in November, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The bureau said this in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (December 2020)’’ obtained from its website on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the product decreased by -0.17 per cent month-on-month and increased by 10.05 per cent year-on-year.

The report said that states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa, N235.95; Rivers, N302.04; and Delta, N307.69.