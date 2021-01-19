Average price per litre of kerosene dips slightly in December- NBS

The average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased slightly to N352.79 in December 2020 from N353.38 in November, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The bureau said this in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (December 2020)’’ obtained from its website on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to the statement, the product decreased by -0.17 per cent month-on-month and increased by 10.05 per cent year-on-year.
The report said that states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa, N235.95; Rivers, N302.04; and Delta, N307.69.
It added that states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Benue, N436.81; Ebonyi, N425.83; and Taraba, N423.33.
“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by – 3.52 per cent month-on-month and by -3.06 per cent year-on-year to N1, 175.59 in December from N1, 218.50 in November.
“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi N1,534.21, Nasarawa N1,488 and Benue N1,450.
“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Sokoto N733.33, Bayelsa N773.75 and Adamawa N822.”
The NBS said that in arriving at the statistics, field work was carried out by its staff in all states of the federation, supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers. (NAN)
