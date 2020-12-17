Average, price per litre, kerosene, increases, November, NBS

The average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased to N353.38 in November from N352.93 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says.

The Bureau made this known in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (November 2020)’’ obtained from its website on Thursday in Abuja.

According to NBS, the increase is by 0.13 per cent month on-month and by 11.29 per cent year-on-year.

The report listed states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene as Ebonyi whose residents bought at N433.33, Benue at N429.17 and Taraba at N411.52.