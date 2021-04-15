Average price of kerosene increases slightly in March — NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the price per litre paid by for National Household Kerosene increased N361.29 March N355.8 February.

The bureau said this its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (March )’’ obtained its by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday Abuja.

The NBS said the price of kerosene increased by 1.54 per cent month-on-month and by 8.12 per cent -on- the period review.

It said that states with the highest price per litre of kerosene were at N466.67, N450 and Benue N448.15.

However, Bayelsa at N250, Yobe N296.43 and Katsina at N318.33 paid the lowest price per litre for kerosene in March

“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by for kerosene increased by 1.86 per cent month-on-month and by 1.78 per cent -on- N1, 236.86 in March N1, 214.24 in February.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Katsina N1,631.82, Kebbi N1, 592.31 and Kano N1, 440.

“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bayelsa N907.27, Delta N958.96 and Rivers N987.22.”

The NBS said that in arriving at the , field work was done by more than 700 of its staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of the prices recorded. (NAN)

