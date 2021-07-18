Average price of kerosene, cooking gas increases in June- NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased to N370.29 in June from N363.50 in May.

The bureau said this in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (June 2021)’’ obtained from its website on Saturday in Abuja.

The NBS said the price of kerosene increased by 1.87 per cent month-on-month and by 10.84 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

It said that states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba at N488.33, Ebonyi N478.33 and Enugu N465.69.

However, Bayelsa at N224.36, Katsina at N312.22 and Zamfara at N312.74 paid the lowest average price per litre for kerosene in June.

“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by 0.93 per cent month-on-month and increased by 4.42 per cent year-on-year to N1,255.15 in June from N1,266.99 in May.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Jigawa N1,407.14, Ekiti N1,406.11 and Kaduna N1,402.50.

“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bayelsa N990, Adamawa N1,020 and Delta N1,082.27.”

Meanwhile, the average price for the refilling of a five kilogram (5kg) cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas otherwise known as Cooking Gas decreased by 0.15 per cent month-on-month and increased by 4.80 per cent year-on-year to N2,068.69 in June from N2,071.69 in May.

The report said that states with the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Bauchi whose residents paid N2,400, Anambra N2,400 and Borno N2,394.39.

It added that Jigawa at N1,732.55, Abuja at N1,824.81 and Lagos at N1,839.19 paid the lowest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder in June.

“Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder cooking gas increased by 0.002 per cent month-on-month and by 3.62 per cent year-on-year to N4,289.05 in June from N4,288.95 in May.

“States with the highest average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Enugu at N4,811.54, Abuja N4,780 and Cross River N4,650.12.

“States with the lowest average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Zamfara at N3,736.73, Kaduna N3,841.43 and Imo N3,911.85.”

The NBS said that in arriving at the report, field work was done by more than 700 of its staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of the prices recorded. (NAN)

