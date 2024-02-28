Average price of 5kg cooking gas stood at N5,139.25 in January- NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N4,962.87 recorded in December 2023 to N5,139.25 in January 2024.

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for January 2024 released on Wednesday in Abuja.

The report said the January price represented a 3.55 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in December 2023.

The NBS said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 12 per cent from N4,588.75 recorded in January 2023 to to N5,139.25 in January 2024.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Nasarawa recorded the highest average price at N5,790.00, followed by Jigawa at N5,681.82, and Gombe at N5,660.00.

It said on the other hand, Kaduna recorded the lowest price at N4,150.00, followed by Ogun and Osun at N4,751.04 and N4,763.53,respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price at N5,296.32 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by the North-Central at N5,240.36.

“The South-West recorded the lowest average retail price at N4,805.05,” the NBS said.

Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 1.96 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N11,510.16 in December 2023 to N11,735.72 in January 2024.

The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 14.19 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N10,277.17 recorded in January 2023 to N11,735.72 in January 2024.

State profile analysis showed that Cross River recorded the highest average retail price of N13,040.00, followed by Jigawa at N12,875.00 and Zamfara at N12,725.00.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Kaduna at N9,699.50, followed by Kwara and Niger at N10,000.00 and N10,400.00, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price of N12,602.47, followed by the North-West at N12,224.93.

The report said the South-West recorded the lowest price at N11,189.02. (NAN)

By Okeoghene Akubuike