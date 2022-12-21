Average price of 5kg cooking gas stood at N4,549.14 in Nov. – NBS

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N4,483.75 in October to N4,549.14 in November.

The NBS stated this in its “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for November 2022 released on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said that the November price was a 1.46 per cent increase over what was obtained in October.

It said on a year-on-year basis, the increase was 37.34 per cent from N3,312.42 recorded in November 2021 to N4,549.14 in November 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Niger recorded the highest average price of N4,983.33 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Kwara at N4,963.33, and Adamawa at N4,960.00.

It said on the other hand, Abia recorded the lowest price at N4,125.00, followed by Delta and Anambra at N4,202.78 and N4,204.17, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price of N4,852.74, followed by the North-East at N4,606.80.

“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at N4,357.18,” the NBS said.

Similarly, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose to N1,083.57 in November on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 4.08 per cent compared to N1,041.05 recorded in October.

According to its “National Kerosene Price Watch” for November 2022, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 145.68 per cent from N441.06 in November 2021.

On state profile analysis, the report showed the highest average price per litre of kerosene in November was recorded in Akwa Ibom at N1,416.67, followed by Cross River at N1,366.67 and Abuja at N1,306.67.

“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Borno at N875.83, followed by Rivers at N910.00 and Nasarawa at N913.56.(NAN)