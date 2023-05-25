Average price of 5kg cooking gas stands at N4,642 in April- NBS

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N4,610.48 recorded in March to N4,642.27 in April.

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for April 2023 released on Thursday in Abuja.

The report said the April 2023 price represented a 0.69 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in March 2023.

It said on a year-on-year basis, the increase was 22.15 per cent from N3, 800.47 recorded in April 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Kwara recorded the highest average price of N5, 000.00 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Abuja at N4, 965.15, and Kaduna at N4, 960.80.

It said on the other hand, Rivers recorded the lowest price at N4, 250.00, followed by Enugu and Anambra at N4, 252.51 and N4, 256.14 respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price of N4, 893.67, followed by the North-West at N4, 693.76.

“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at N4, 461.65,” the NBS said.

The report said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 0.59 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N10, 262.56 in March 2023 to N10, 323.33 in April 2023.

“On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 26.44 per cent from N8, 164.37 recorded in April 2022 to N10, 323.33 in April 2023.”

State profile analysis showed that Jigawa recorded the highest average retail price of N11, 312.50 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Cross River at N10, 907.15 and Akwa Ibom at N10, 900.00.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Ebonyi at N9, 600.25, followed by Yobe and Gombe with N9, 800.00 and N9,801.47, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas at N10,595.96, followed by the North-West at N10,409.16.

The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price at N9,921.94.

Similarly, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose to N1,160.67 in April 2023 on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 1.59 per cent, compared to N1,142.46 recorded in March 2023.

According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for April 2023, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 96.79 per cent from N589.82 in April 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed the highest average price per litre of kerosene in April 2023 was recorded in Adamawa at N1,600.00, followed by Abuja at N1,382.10 and Bauchi at N1,320.50.

“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa at N925.25, followed by Kaduna at N950.50 and Edo at N965.85.”

The NBS said the analysis further showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at N1,273.53, followed by the South-East at N1,265.71.

It said the North-West recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at N1, 014.19.

The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in April 2023 was N4, 166.94, indicating a 1.50 per cent increase from N4, 105.25 recorded in March 2023.

“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 95.03 per cent from N2, 136.52 recorded in April 2022. (NAN)