Average price for cooking gas dips in October- NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday said average price for refilling five kilogrammes (5kg) cylinder of Cooking Gas decreased slightly to N1,953.71 in October from N1974.67 in September.

The bureau said this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for October obtained from its website on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NBS said the price for refilling 5kg cylinder of cooking gas dropped by -1.06 per cent month-on-month and by -0.70 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to it, states with the highest average price for refilling 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Bauchi N2,487.83, Borno N2,392.77 and Adamawa N2,367.80.