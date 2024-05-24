Average 5kg cooking gas price stood at N6,521.58 in April- NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price of 5kg cooking gas declined from N6,591.62 recorded in March 2024 to N6,521.58 in April 2024.

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for April 2024 released on Friday in Abuja.

The report said the April price represented a 1.06 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in March 2024.

The NBS said the average price of 5kg cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 40.48 per cent from N4,642.27 recorded in April 2023 to N6,521.58 April 2024.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Bauchi recorded the highest average price at N7,000.00, followed by Kano at N6,988.67, and Yobe at N6,962.50

It said on the other hand, Adamawa recorded the lowest price at N5,470.00 followed by Enugu and Katsina at N5,973.53 and N5,981.82, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price at N6,767.27, followed by the North-East at N6,602.50.

“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at N6,602.50,” the NBS said.

Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas declined by 1.83 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N15,929.04 in March 2024 to N15,637.74 in April 2024.

The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 51.48 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N10,323.33 recorded in April 2023 to N15,637.74 in April 2024.

State profile analysis showed that Osun recorded the highest average retail price of N17,801.67 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Anambra at N17,142.86 and Bayelsa at N16,975.00.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price was recorded in Bauchi at N13,745.12, followed by Kogi and Adamawa at N13,967.31 and N14,088.75, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price at N16,420.19, followed by the South-West atN16,231.02.

The report said the North-Central recorded the lowest price at N15.038.87 (NAN)

By Okeoghene Akubuike