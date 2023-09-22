Autopsy on Mohbad’s corpse completed – Police

By Deborah Akpede

Autopsy on the corpse of popular singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been completed, the police declared in Ikeja on Thursday.

Police spokesman in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the police was awaiting the result of the autopsy.

The body of the late singer, who died on Sept. 12 at the age of 27 years and was buried on Sept. 13, was exhumed on Thursday for the autopsy.

Youths in Ogun, Ekiti and Ondo states took to the streets in protests following the death of the singer.

They demanded that just be done as they suspected that there was more to Mohbad’s death than met the eye. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

