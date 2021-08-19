Autopsy: Mohammed Fawehinmi died of COVID-19 related complications -family

August 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The family of late Mohammed Fawehinmi on Thursday,  said he died of  complications   COVID-19 infection.

The younger brother of the deceased,   Mr Saheed Fawehinmi, who spoke on behalf of the family, disclosed this at a news briefing at residence, Fani Kayode Street, Ikeja  GRA,  Lagos State.

Fawehinmi said the family could not immediately disclose the of the death because,  they wanted the information to be based  on factual details.

“Today, however, are in a position to inform you that our dear  brother  died COVID-19 related complications.

“Arising this, want to  urge all Nigerians  to take  necessary  precautions  to avoid  being infected  by the  deadly disease, including, but not  limited to taking  the required doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“The public should ensure  wearing of face  masks, regular hand  sanitising,  hand washing with soap  and maintaining  social distancing amidst crowd,” he said.

He urged the government to step   public enlightenment  on the deadly disease,  so that   Nigerians, especially those whose immune systems could easily be compromised because of underlying  illnesses, could be more careful.

He, however,  urged Federal and state governments to invest more in healthcare, urging the government to do all that was necessary  to end  ongoing strike by  the National Association of Resident Doctors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls  that Mohammed, eldest son of late legal icon and activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, died at about 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11,  after a brief illness in a Lagos hospital, at the age of 52.

NAN had earlier reported that Lanre Arogundade, Director of the International Press Centre, said on behalf of the family,  that of tributes and songs. would hold on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Archbishop Vining Cathedral  in Ikeja,  from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m.

Saheed Fawehinmi reiterated that interment would take place on Friday, Aug. 27, at the Gani Fawehinmi Family Compound in Ondo, Ondo state,   after a brief funeral service.

NAN  also recalls that the late Mohammed Fawehinmmi had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to bar in 1998.

In 2003, he was involved in a sole auto crash in Lagos, which affected spinal cord  and confined  him to the wheel chair.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,