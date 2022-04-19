Automobile policy: Striking not solution to problem – ANLCA

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) on Tuesday said that striking over 15 per cent National Automobile Commission (NAC) levy introduced on used imported vehicles would not solve the issue.

Dr Kayode Farinto, National Vice President, ANLCA, stated this in Lagos while discussing issues in the port with journalists.

Farinto said that the levy was recently introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

According to Farinto, striking is injurious to the economy and, secondly, the various terminal operators and shipping companies will not waive demurrage incurred because it is not their fault.

“So, it is rule of engagement and dialogue that we will be embarking on and we have started doing so.

“NAC itself is a policy that was actually formulated to protect our local assemblers, thinking that by now, we will be able to produce Nigeria-made vehicles.

“It is supposed to be 2 per cent of Cost Insurance and Freight on new vehicles or spare parts, but imposing NAC on used vehicles is an aberration and we will make sure we fight it from here to Abuja,” he said.

He added that the Ministry of Finance instructed customs to implement the levy and so they would be meeting them to discuss the issue.

On the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Valuation policy, Farinto noted that the agents association had met with customs and fine-tuned the grey areas, such as rebate, and urged them to factor in ‘accidented’ and salvaged vehicles.

“We have legal notices that talk about rebate on usable and the notice is so explicit that it gives 10 per cent rebate per year as per usable.

“This VIN Valuation policy is a lofty idea from us and we sold the idea to customs so as to have a uniform value across all terminals but unfortunately, customs input outrageous internet values.

“In a normal clime, the over N700milion storages that Nigerians paid should have been paid by the service or they be dragged to court, but Nigerians are not litigious, everything is about God,” he said.

He said during the meeting with customs, they urged them after fine-tunning the VIN, to test run in Lagos terminal for two weeks.

On the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) coming back to the port, the ANLCA boss said that it would help the fight against sub-standard goods in the country.

According to him, if SON is allowed back in the port, the issue of them intercepting cargoes at Mile 2 or Area B in a commando-style most especially at odd hours like 1.00 a.m. will stop.

He said that all these are impediments to trade, adding that SON, being part of the examination at the port, would address all these barriers, especially the issue of sub-standard goods. (NAN)

