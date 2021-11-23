Auto mechanic, 28, faces N370,000 silencer theft charge

A 28-year-old auto mechanic, Sheriff Mudashiru, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his customer’s silencer catalyst N370,000.

Mudashiru, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the Police Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, the defendant allegedly stole the silencer catalyst of a London used car N370,000, property of one Mr Kolawole Akosile.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offences from Aug.21 to Oct. 24 at No.22 New Town Road, Maple Word Estate in Agege, Lagos.

The also alleged that the defendant obtained N238,000 from the complainant with an assurance of repairing the gear box of the car, a representation he knew to be false.

Magistrate Elizabeth Adeola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000,  with two sureties in like sum.

Adeola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violate Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 15 for mention. (NAN)

