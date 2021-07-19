Auto dealer docked for allegedly stealing car worth N2.5m

A 38-year-old auto dealer, Victor Omoyiade, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Toyota Camry worth N2.5 million.

The police charged Omoyiade, whose residential address was not provided with theft and misdemeanour.

He, however,pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel. Insp Mathew Ikhaluode, alleged the defendant dishonestly stole and converted the Toyota Camry 2011 model of N2.5 million, property of Mrs Folashade Sunday, to his person use.

Ikhaluode told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 27, 2019 in Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant fraudulently tracked and obtained the said car.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violate Sections 287 and 323 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.O. Fajana admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 19 for mention.(NAN)

