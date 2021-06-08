The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has attributed an auto crash which occurred on Monday to the power outage currently being experienced in some communities in Abia.

Mr Emeka Ezeh, EEDC’s Head, Corporate Communications, made this known in a statement in Umuahia on Tuesday.

Ezeh the accident involved a Toyota Corolla saloon car on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at Ohiya in Umuahia.

He said the incident destroyed 14 high tension poles, including five 40 feet poles, with cross arms, pot insulators, stays, disc insulators and j-hooks.

“Our Obowo, Nkwoegwu and Ntigha 33KV feeders, as well as the adjoining Nkwoegwu, Amaogwugwu, Abiriba, Amachara, and Ekenobis 11KV feeders were all affected,’’ he said.

Ezeh said the communities affected by the incident were: Nkwoegwu, Uzuakoli, Isiukwuato, Ntigha, Mbawsi, Ngwa axis, Abiriba, Amaogwugwu, Mgbaja Osa and Ogbogi Ukwu.

He said that it also affected Ogbogi Umuonya, Umuekwule Umuokpara, Dike Nta, Dike Ukwu, Ehume, Ogbodinibe, Umuajameze, amongst others.

Ezeh said that EEDC team immediately isolated the affected network for safety of lives, adding that the matter had been reported at the Central Police Station, Umuahia, for further investigations.

According to him, the management of EEDC is concerned by impact of vehicular accidents on its operations across the South East region.

He noted how this had become a major challenge to the company’s activities in the area.

“We record several cases of vehicular accidents along our major expressways, leading to destruction of electricity infrastructure and subjecting our customers to inconveniences.

“Apart from the destruction of our installations, some of these accidents lead to loss of lives and damage of property; at times even electrocution or fire outbreak,’’ he said.

Ezeh stated that EEDC was making efforts to replace the damaged poles and line accessories towards restoring electricity to the affected communities.

“We, therefore, appeal to all our customers affected by this development to be patient while we work at resolving this issue,’’ he said.

He also pleaded with motorists to be more cautious, avoid over speeding and all forms of recklessness while plying the roads. (NAN)

