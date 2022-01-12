Auto crash kills 4 persons in Osun — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun, says four persons died in a motor accident which occurred on Ipetu/Owena expressway.

The Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe , made this known in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the command, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Okpe said that the accident occurred when a Toyota bus with registration number FST925BX collided with a DAF 95XF Heavy Duty Truck with registration number GMB344XX, at about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to him, the accident occurred five kilometers from Arakeji junction, killing four persons, all males on the spot.

“Twenty one persons were involved in the accident which claimed four lives , while 15 victims sustained severe injuries and two others were unhurt,’’ he said.

The sector commander attributed the cause of the accident to speeding and violation of Road Traffic rules.

He said the injured victims were taken to Wesley Guild Hospital for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased persons were also deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

Okpe urged motorists to be safety conscious when driving to safeguard lives and property. (NAN)

