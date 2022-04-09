Auto crash: Jonathan visits injured police officer in hospital

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday visited his Security Aide, Inspector Gambo Joseph, who was injured in the Wednesday’s road crash at the vicinity of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

Jonathan expressed joy that the injured officer, Joseph was responding to treatment and recovering fast.

He also stated that the second officer, Inspector Michael Ebute, who sustained injury during the accident was discharged on Friday.

“Thank God Gambo is recovering so fast. I am pleased to inform you that the second officer, Michael has been discharged and returned to his family,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two police officers were reported dead during the accident which involved a car conveying them from the airport. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

