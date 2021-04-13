The Osun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said two people were killed in a ghastly motor accident which occurred on Monday on Sekona-Gbongan expressway.

A statement issued on Monday by Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, the command’s spokesperson, said the accident occurred at about 4:00 p.m., opposite Sekona Police Station.

The statement blamed the accident on non-compliance with traffic regulations.

It said a green Toyota Highlander Jeep, with registration number EKY 514 BH, collided with an unregistered motorcycle and this resulted in the death of two people.

“Three males were involved in the accident, two lost their lives on the spot and the third was severely injured.

“The corpses were deposited in the morgue of Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital while the vehicles were towed to Sekona Police Station,“ the statement said.

It said that FRSC officials had been able to clear the scene of the accident to avoid gridlock within the area.

While urging road users to obey traffic rules to prevent accidents, the FRSC threatened to arrest violators. (NAN)

