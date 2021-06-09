No fewer than 18 persons have been killed in an auto crash that occurred on Wednesday along Birninkudu-Kano road in Birninkudu Local Government Area of Jigawa.

ASP Lawan Shisu, the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state Police Command, has confirmed.

Shisu told newsmen that the incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m., close to Alu Farms.

According to him, the two vehicles that were involved in the mishap had a head-on collision which resulted in a fire outbreak.

He said that 12 of the passengers were burnt beyond recognition while six of them died on the spot.

The PPRO however added that only one of the drivers of the vehicles survived the accident, saying he is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birninkudu.

He also said that the remains of the deceased were deposited at the FMC mortuary.

“Today, being June 9, 2021, at about 0630HRS close to Alu Farms Birninkudu LGA, two hummer buses had a head-on collision which resulted in the outbreak of fire.

“Twelve persons were burnt to death and their remains couldn’t be identified. A mass burial has been conducted for their remains.

“Six others died instantly while their remains were taken to FMC mortuary. But a driver survived the accident with a fracture on his leg,’’ Shisu said.

The police spokesman said that investigation into the accident was ongoing. (NAN)

