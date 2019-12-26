Auto crash: 2 died, 3 injured on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Two pedestrians were killed by an Honda SUV Jeep which drove against the traffic around Ibafo area on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Christmas Day.

Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said on Thursday that three others were injured in the accident.

Oladele said that a Honda Element SUV Jeep, with registration number, KSF 946 DB, drove against the traffic and knocked down two pedestrians waiting to board a commercial bus, killing them instantly and injuring three others.

The FRSC official attributed the cause of the accident to route violation and speeding leading to loss of control.

“The corpse of the victims have been deposited at Fakoya Hospital, Sagamu, while the survivors are receiving treatment at Idera Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun,’’ he said.

Oladele advised motorists to desist from driving against traffic and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.(NAN)