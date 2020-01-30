Authorities in Vietnam declare policeman wanted for allegedly shooting 4 gamblers to death

Police in Vietnam are searching for a senior police officer for allegedly shooting dead four gamblers and seriously injuring another over a quarrel in Ho Chi Minh City, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when 33-year-old police officer Le Quoc Tuan allegedly opened fire at a group of fellow gamblers in the Cu Chi district of Ho Chi Minh City, according to Cu Chi police.

Four gamblers died at the scene and one is in a critical condition in the hospital, police said.

Local newspaper VnExpress reported Tuan joined the gambling ring, but lost all his money and subsequently had a quarrel with the other gamblers.

The suspect left, returned with a gun, and fired at the people in the ring, according to the report.

He also killed a dairy cow nearby before allegedly stealing a scooter from one of the gamblers and escaping with the weapon.

The case is under investigation.(dpa/NAN)