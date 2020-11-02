Australians charter $100,000 flight to bring pets home

Pet owners who fled back to Australia before the peak of the coronavirus pandemic have chartered a 100,000-dollar (70,000 dollars) flight to bring their stranded furry friends back from Canada.

A local media, Nine News reported on Monday that around 70 cats and dogs would be flown from Vancouver to Melbourne this week.

Several families are pitching in for the flight after being separated from their pets for nearly a year due to flight cancellations and animal quarantine complications.