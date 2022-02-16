Australian state records rise in COVID-19 cases among children

February 16, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



New data released the Australian state of Queensland showed an increase in COVID-19 cases among school-age children.

There were 1,905 cases reported among Queensland’s children aged between years and 17 years on Wednesday, up the previous day’s 1,587.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer John Gerrard admitted there has been “a bump in cases in children’’ since schools reopened on Feb. 7.

He said more worrisome was infection risk children might bring back home.

“We have not seen increases in hospitalisation among children.

“To me, the bigger concern when children get infected is the risk to their parents and grandparents, is why it is critical anyone coming in contact with children get booster,’’ he said.

The total number of the state’s new COVID-19 cases as at Wednesday was 6,596, a jump 5,286 on Tuesday.

More than 62 per cent of the state’s eligible population have taken the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, around 90 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, the government of Victoria State has announced more elective surgeries can resume in local hospitals as the  wave of infections with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to subside in the state.

Victoria reported 8,149 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, compared to  8,162 on Tuesday.

The number of hospitalisation also went down Tuesday’s 441 to 397. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , ,