Australian PM announces $186bn plan to expand military

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said Australia would be armed with long-range missiles under a 10-year plan to upgrade the capability and potency of the Australian Defence Force.

Morrison revealed the 2020 Defence Strategic Update, and warned of a “poorer, more dangerous and more disorderly’’ world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic at the Australian Defence Force Academy.

He committed to spending 270 billion Australian dollars (about 186 billion U.S. dollars) over the next decade.

Morrison said the fund would expand the plans to acquire sophisticated maritime long-range missiles, air-launched strike and anti-ship weapons, as well as additional land-based weapons.

According to him, plan represents a significant increase in funding from the 195 billion Australian dollars (134.5 billion U.S. dollars) committed in the decade following the 2016 Defence White Paper.

“This is the first in a long-term plan to procure advanced longer-range strike weapon systems for our combat aircraft to allow Air Force to operate at greater range and avoid increasingly sophisticated air defenses.’’ (Xinhua/NAN)

