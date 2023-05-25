Austin Avuru’s books now available following vacation of court orders



Austin Avuru’s books are now available for purchase following the vacation of court orders issued by Federal High courts in Abuja and Lagos.



The Abuja court issued the injunction in July 2022 following a motion exparte filed by Tochukwu Peter Tochukwu, Esq but moved by Nsikan Samuel Ekpeyong Esq with motion No. M/9442/2022 dated 26th Day of July 2002 at an an Abuja High Court presided over by Justice SB Belgore.



The injunction was issued days to the scheduled public presentation of the books – My Entrepreneurship Journey and Politics, Economics and the Nigerian Petroleum Industry all by written by Austin Avuru – Founding CEO, Seplat Energy. The third book, Austin Avuru: A Safe Pair of Hands is a biography of the mercurial and methodical oil man written by the duo of Peju Akande and Toni Kan.



Avuru had informed his invited guests of the suspension of the event and sale of the books via an e-message personally signed by him: “this event has been suspended by an Abuja High Court Injunction. Our lawyers are at work and, when we are permitted, we shall re-assemble at a later date.”



The retirement party and book presentation event had been scheduled for the 4th of August, 2022 at the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island.

The court order had, among other prayers, restrained “the defendants, their privies, assigns, agents and howsoever described from proceeding to temper with the res – by taking any step geared at releasing or public presentation of the book titled or any other book(s) or any other venue pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”



With the vacation of both injunctions, the reading public and friends of the author can now purchase copies of the books – My Entrepreneurship Journey, A Safe Pair of Hands and Politics, Economics and the Nigerian Petroleum Industry – from leading bookshops like Jazzhole, Terra Kulture, Quintessence, Glendora, Roving Heights, Spine and Label, Ouida, Patabah etc as well as via amazon.com.



The books provide incisive and unique insights into the Nigerian oil and gas industry with special emphasis on the emergence of indigenous oil and gas players as well as Avuru’s place in the mix as founding partner and pioneer CEO of Seplat Energy Plc, a Nigerian and African success story that is listed both on the Nigeria and London Stock Exchange..



Geologist and publisher, Toyin Akinosho described My Entrepreneurship Journey as “a narrative on how to build, grow and sustain an upstream oil company” and “a masterpiece of economic and business analysis,” while A Safe Pair of Hands has been described as telling “a compelling story of excellence, resilience, doggedness and that unique can-do Nigerian Spirit,” and a “must-read for anyone who believes in potential.”



The third book, Politics, Economics and the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, is made up of 74 essays written and published between 1991 and 2022, in which Austin Avuru, “oil man, corporate mandarin and public intellectual shows by the example of thriving companies he has founded, nurtured and built into successful enterprises that his theories for creating value and building generational and sustainable wealth are more than just talk but well thought-out processes anchored in cleared-eyed analysis. In the book, Avuru provides clear insights that should guide policy and decision making at the highest levels.”

