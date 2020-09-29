ausing grievous hurt: Court sentences recovering drug addict to 6 months imprisonment

Share the news













A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday sentenced a recovering drug addict, Iliyasu Munir, to six months imprisonment for attacking a man. Munir, 26, who lives in oversea quarters, Kwali, FCT, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempt to commit offence with theft and causing grievous hurt. Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa sentenced Munir without an option of fine. Shafa ordered that Munir should be taken to the Dukpa Correctional Service under the strict supervision of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“If within the period of the six months, there is a change from the convict, the NDLEA should write a recommendation to me and I will do the needful”, Shafa said. Shafa blamed the parents of the convict for lack of proper parenting after the father of the convict told the court that the convict was into drugs and that the court should take actions against him in order for him to change for the better. “It is the responsibility of the parents to take proper care of their child. I shall not totally blame the ward but the parents for not doing their duty as parents by taking care of their ward”, he said. The prosecutor counsel, Emeka Ihekoronye told the court that the complainant, Isaac Rowland of oversea quarters, Kwali, FCT in company of Dauda Sunday of same address reported the matter in the Kwali Police Station on Sept. 23. Ihekoronye said that the convict attacked them with a knife in an attempt to steal Rowland’s Apple phone worth N150,000.

He said that during the attack the convict also stabbed Sunday on his head, chest and hands. The prosecutor said that during investigation the convict confessed to the offence. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 95 and 245 of the Penal Code. The defence Counsel, Manan Ohivaji prayed the court to tamper justice with mercy and sentence him with an option of fine. The convict told the court that he did not intend to hurt the complainants but to scare them with the knife, adding that the knife injured Sunday when he tried to take it from him by force. He said he entered into a business deal with the complainants and they reneged on their agreement. The convict, also admitted that he has done all kinds of drugs. (NAN)

Related